Man accused in Middletown police officer shooting held without bond for parole violation

He is being held without bond on a parole violation, and there are outstanding warrants from Fairfield Municipal Court for allegedly driving without a license and from Hamilton Municipal Court for contempt of court and obstructing official business.

On Monday, Hubbard was video arraigned in Hamilton Municipal Court on new charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of police, which stemmed from an incident in Hamilton on Aug. 26. On Tuesday that charge withdrawn by the prosecution.

Middletown police Officer Dennis Jordan was shot after pursuing a suspect on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Turtlecreek Twp. He is a K-9 officer, seen here with his partner, Koda. CONTRIBUTED

The chase and shooting incident is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation because there are multiple jurisdictions involved. The investigation will be turned over the the Warren Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to a grand jury.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records show Hubbard was released from prison on April 19 after serving an 18-month term for having weapons under disability and a drug charge.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Hubbard was wanted on a parole violation and other warrants. He was also a person of interest in a Hamilton unsolved homicide, according to Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit.

Hamilton detectives wanted to talk with Hubbard about the ongoing Hamilton homicide investigation. Once a possible location for him was determined in Middletown, undercover officers began surveillance, according to officials.

When Hubbard left in a black Saturn Ion, officers in cruisers that were both marked and unmarked followed. According to police radio traffic, Hubbard appeared to be talking on a phone and reaching for something in the car during the chase.

A Ohio Highway Patrol trooper deployed stop sticks that appeared to flatten two tires, but Hubbard continued until wrecking in a residential yard..

Jordan’s cruiser with K-9 officer Koda pulled up close to the Hubbard’s car, and bean bags were deployed to shoot out the windows. Koda went through the window when shots were fired, but the dog was not hit.