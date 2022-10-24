Man accused in fatal crash that killed Mason teen arraigned

A man accused of killing a Mason teen in a crash last summer in West Chester Twp. was arraigned Monday morning in Butler County Common Pleas Court.
Michael Ondreka, 24, of Sharonville, was indicted by a grand jury last week for the June 14 that killed 18-year-old Jyan Waespe. Ondreka is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under OVI suspension.
The fatal crash happened about 11 p.m. that night at Tylersville and Butler Warren roads.
Bond for Ondreka was set $75,000 cash or surety by Judge Greg Stephens.
The West Chester Police Department crash report said a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck was driving south on Butler Warren and ran the red light, crashing into the side of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Waespe.
Waespe was extracted from the vehicle and transported to West Chester Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Ondreka suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
911 callers reported seeing a vehicle run the red light at high speed and crash into the side of another, with two different callers reporting they thought someone had been killed in the crash, one telling dispatchers “I think he’s dead,” and another repeating “He’s dead, he’s dead” before the dispatcher spoke.
