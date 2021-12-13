journal-news logo
X

Mammography van to make January stops in Fairfield, West Chester Twp.

The Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program van.
Caption
The Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program van.

Credit: Submitted photo

News
14 minutes ago

Mercy Health has announced multiple upcoming stops for its mobile mammography vans; two of which will be in Butler County.

The Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program “offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace,” states a release from the company. “There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.”

The program offers 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that “can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early.”

Those who wish to make an appointment should check first with their insurance carriers that Mercy Health - Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers.

Those who are uninsured or have extremely high deductibles may qualify for financial assistance. Call (513) 686-3300 for more information.

That is also the number to call to make an appointment.

“Walk-ins are available but appointments are preferred, as you may otherwise experience a wait. If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303,” Mercy Health said in its news release.

Here is a list of the upcoming events:

Colerain Township, Kroger/The Little Clinic

3636 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45251

January 13, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

January 24, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Evendale, Walgreens

3105 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241

January 18, 2022, 8 a.m.

Fairfield, Kroger/The Little Clinic

560 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014

January 26, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Finneytown, Kroger

8421 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

January 18, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Forest Park, Kroger

1212 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240

January 25, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln Heights, Lincoln Heights Clinic

1401 Steffen Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215

January 26, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Loveland, Kroger

6388 Branch Hill Guinea Pike, Loveland, OH 45140

January 10, 2022, 1 p.m.

Montgomery, Kroger

11390 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249

January 10, 2022, 8 a.m.

Mt Healthy, Mt. Healthy Clinic

1411 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

January 27, 2022, 1 p.m.

Oakley, Rookwood Commons

2637 Edmondson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

January 14, 2022, 8 a.m.

West Chester, Everybody Fitness

7060 Ridgetop Drive, West Chester OH 45069

January 13, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Western Hills, Dillards

6290 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211

January 6, 2022, 8:30 a.m.

Wyoming, Wyoming Recreation Center

9940 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45215

January 26, 2022, 8 a.m.

In Other News
1
West Chester Twp. to sell Activity Center after Kroger sale fails
2
Kentucky tornado deaths could be lower than estimated
3
Recognize this man? Franklin police need help finding robbery suspect
4
The HUB invites community to give during ‘The Backyard 12 Days of...
5
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine to visit Hamilton hospital today
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top