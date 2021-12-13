Mammography van to make January stops in Fairfield, West Chester Twp.

The Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program “offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace,” states a release from the company. “There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.”

The program offers 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that “can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early.”