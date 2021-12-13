Mammography van to make January stops in Fairfield, West Chester Twp.

Mercy Health has announced multiple upcoming stops for its mobile mammography vans; two of which will be in Butler County.
The Mercy Health – Cincinnati’s Mobile Mammography program “offers safe and easy screenings from its mobile unit at locations convenient to your home or workplace,” states a release from the company. “There’s no need to sit in a waiting room when you visit the mobile unit, where a skilled, masked technician following CDC guidelines will complete your screening in about 15 minutes.”
The program offers 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis that “can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early.”
Those who wish to make an appointment should check first with their insurance carriers that Mercy Health - Cincinnati and The Jewish Hospital are in-network providers.
Those who are uninsured or have extremely high deductibles may qualify for financial assistance. Call (513) 686-3300 for more information.
That is also the number to call to make an appointment.
“Walk-ins are available but appointments are preferred, as you may otherwise experience a wait. If your business or organization wants to have Mercy Health mobile mammography visit your site, please call 513-686-3303,” Mercy Health said in its news release.
Here is a list of the upcoming events:
Colerain Township, Kroger/The Little Clinic
3636 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45251
January 13, 2022, 8:30 a.m.
January 24, 2022, 8:30 a.m.
Evendale, Walgreens
3105 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241
January 18, 2022, 8 a.m.
Fairfield, Kroger/The Little Clinic
560 Wessel Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014
January 26, 2022, 8:30 a.m.
Finneytown, Kroger
8421 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231
January 18, 2022, 8:30 a.m.
Forest Park, Kroger
1212 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240
January 25, 2022, 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln Heights, Lincoln Heights Clinic
1401 Steffen Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215
January 26, 2022, 8:30 a.m.
Loveland, Kroger
6388 Branch Hill Guinea Pike, Loveland, OH 45140
January 10, 2022, 1 p.m.
Montgomery, Kroger
11390 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249
January 10, 2022, 8 a.m.
Mt Healthy, Mt. Healthy Clinic
1411 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231
January 27, 2022, 1 p.m.
Oakley, Rookwood Commons
2637 Edmondson Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209
January 14, 2022, 8 a.m.
West Chester, Everybody Fitness
7060 Ridgetop Drive, West Chester OH 45069
January 13, 2022, 8:30 a.m.
Western Hills, Dillards
6290 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211
January 6, 2022, 8:30 a.m.
Wyoming, Wyoming Recreation Center
9940 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45215
January 26, 2022, 8 a.m.