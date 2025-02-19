Major leadership changes coming to Hamilton HS, other schools in 2025-2026

The 2,500-student school, which has Jon Szary as principal, will see the principal of Hamilton’s freshman school principal – Ty Smallwood – take over the high school for the 2025-2026 school year beginning in August.

Szary will be promoted after the school year to Hamilton Schools’ central office position, becoming executive director of human resources for the 9,000-student district, said district officials.

Joining him in central office administration will be current Wilson Middle School Principal Jesse Weisbrod, who in the summer will begin work as the district’s first executive director of community engagement and staff relations.

That office will be new in 2025-2026 said Associate Superintendent Andrea Blevins – who at the end of this school year will replace Superintendent Mike Holbrook, who is retiring after 30 years in education.

Blevins told the Journal-News the changes in leadership will be positive ones for Hamilton Schools.

“We are extremely excited about the new structure and candidates as it will allow for focus on pouring into our staff and community,” said Blevins.

“I truly believe Hamilton has done exceptional work in the areas of safety, academics, and structures and this is just the next area of focus to strengthen our school community even more.”

“And by filling these roles internally, we can maximize transition through the remainder of the school year, cut down on the impact any organizational restructures typically experience, and keep up the momentum of progress,” said Blevins, who stressed the administrators’ extension work history with the school system.

“We have three administrators who have dedicated much, if not all, of their professional careers to supporting our district and they are the perfect fits.”

Smallwood is a graduate of Northern Kentucky and Miami universities and has previously served as the principal of Highland Elementary prior to his current role of leading Hamilton High School – Freshman Campus.

Szary is a graduate of Union College and prior to his current role of leading the high school he was the principal at Wilson Middle School.

Weisbrod is also a Miami graduate and prior to her position at Wilson Middle School, she was the principal at Brookwood Elementary School, Hamilton High School - Freshman Campus, and has also previously served as the district’s executive director of human resources.

Blevins said decisions are pending regarding picking the next Wilson and freshman school principals.

“We hope to be finalizing our process by the next board (school board) meeting on Feb. 27,” she said.