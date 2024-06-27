BreakingNews
Hamilton City Schools names its next superintendent

Associate Superintendent Andrea Blevins will succeed Superintendent Mike Holbrook in the 2025-2026 school year.

Hamilton City Schools will have a new superintendent beginning Aug. 1, 2025.

The school board approved Thursday morning the promotion of associate superintendent Andrea Blevins to succeed Mike Holbrook, who will retire at the end of the upcoming school year after more than 30 years in education.

“I promise to keep our students, staff, parents, community in the center of our decision-making,” said Blevins, a philosophy she’s had for her 20-year career in education. “I’m excited about the potential of our collaboration together, with the board.”

Blevins will work with Holbrook over the next school year on a year-long transition plan and “firmly believe this transition plan is positive, productive and forward-propelling for our district.”

Blevins’ career has stayed in Butler County, working in Edgewood City Schools and Middletown City Schools as a teacher, then moved into education management being either an assistant principal or principal in Middletown and Lakota school districts. She was hired in 2019 in Hamilton as a director of the district’s elementary programming, then promoted to associate superintendent.

Holbrook said Blevins was “the logical choice” to be the next superintendent, and he believed Blevins was promoted by the school board for similar reasons she was hired five years ago.

“She’s a leader, she’s bright, she’s collaborative, she understands that the solutions to many problems are working with people,” Holbrook said, adding that “we have some really good things going on in the district she’s familiar with, and she’ll continue that.”

