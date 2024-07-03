Madison Twp. school board adopts fan behavior policy for sports events

This is the first time the district has a policy that addresses fan behavior at home athletic events in the middle, junior and high schools, Staggs said.

He believes the policy that lists three offenses will “help the process” if any fans are ejected.

According to the policy, a fan who is ejected from a contest by an athletic official or a school official will be removed from that contest and all school contests on the same day in all venues following the first offense.

Those ejected will be required to complete an online sportsmanship class offered by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Adults will be required to take the “Positive Sports Parenting” class, while students will be required to take the “Sportsmanship” class, according to the policy.

Those who are ejected for a second time in a school year will forfeit their privileges to attend any Madison athletic home game for six months, the policy reads.

Any fan who is ejected from an athletic event for a third time in a school year will lose their privileges to attend any Madison Local Schools home contests for one calendar year.

Skaggs, in his fourth year as superintendent, said the district has been considering implementing a Fan Ejection Policy and it wasn’t due to any recent fan behavior in the district.

He said inappropriate actions by fans are widespread throughout all levels of sports. Poor behavior is a societal issue, he said.

He hopes the policy assures home fans to continue having an “enjoyable environment” at sporting events.

He said other schools in the Southwestern Buckeye League have similar policies and that’s “healthy” for the conference.