Madison Twp. fire chief hopes single levy on ballot means more support from voters

“Having a good squad with good people takes money,” Hall said. “If you think you ever will need the service, you should support the fire department.”

He said 80% of the calls to the fire department are for medical runs and 75% of his budget is dedicated to personnel costs. He said it’s difficult to retain employees when neighboring departments are paying more.

“We have to be competitive to keep up with the Joneses,” he said. “It costs me money.”

If the levy fails, Hall said he will have to cut personnel.

Also, he said, Madison has a 35-year-old tanker and a 25-year-old pumper. The township recently ordered a squad that it’s financing.

The township has three fire stations: Station 152 on Middletown Germantown Road was built in 1850 and is a former school house; Station 151, 4398 Elk Creek Road, was built in 1950; and the life squad at Ohio 122 and Mosiman Road was built in 1999.

Madison voters last passed a fire levy in 2010 and before that it was 1979, according to Hall.

