Madison students solving real-world banking problems in new program for girls

Fifth Third officials said the program mirrors its commitment to empowering girls to consider historically male-dominated careers.

“It gives the girls real-world experience and helps keep girls interested in STEM at an age when they often lose interest,” said Laura Trujillo, senior public relations manager for Fifth Third.

“And lets companies work with kids who bring innovative ideas without boundaries. The companies pay innoVationGirls to help sponsor the program. Then innoVationGirls pays the girls for their work. The girls work on real projects with real implications for the companies.”

Madison Schools Superintendent Lisa Tuttle-Huff praised the virtual learning program as ground breaking for teen girls who go on to mentor their peers.

“It is crucial that educators and parents alike, provide girls with the confidence, experiences and exposure to be problem solvers and true leaders. We are so proud of these young girls who are true inspirations to other young girls,” said Tuttle-Huff.

Comer’s mother, Angela McKay, described the program as “an extraordinary opportunity.”

“It’s about problem-solving and her confidence is growing in part because of this program,” said McKay.

The program helped Comer solidify what she has already suspected, her work future will involve helping others.

“In a way it makes me want to do what I can to make the world a better place,” she said.