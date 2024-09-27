Lynn Kinkaid, former Butler County and Hamilton leader, dies at 82

“Lynn Kinkaid represented Butler County great in his official capacities,” said Todd Hall, executive chairman of the Butler County GOP and a board member on the Butler County Board of Elections. “He had a servant’s heart, worked hard for his community and was genuinely a great man with strong moral values.”

Kinkaid was heavily involved in Butler County politics, being involved with the county Republican party for decades. He also served the community. At various stages of his public career, he was a member of Hamilton City Council, the deputy Butler County auditor, and both the director and deputy director with the Butler County Board of Elections.

County elections director and deputy director Nicole Unzicker and Eric Corbin released a joint statement on Kinkaid’s passing.

“We were saddened to hear of the passing of our former director, Lynn Kinkaid. He was not only a dedicated leader but also a remarkable human being whose kindness, generosity and compassion touched the lives of everyone around him. His unwavering commitment to our mission and his ability to inspire others will leave a lasting legacy.

“As we mourn his loss, we celebrate the incredible impact he made within our organization and the community. Lynn will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Born in Hamilton on March 24, 1942, to Charles and Mona Kinkaid, he had dedicated much of his life to service. In addition to his public service, Kinkaid was also a dedicated member of his church, the First United Methodist Church of Hamilton.

Hamilton City Council remembered the former community leader at Wednesday’s business meeting with a moment of silence.

“He was a proud Hamiltonian,” said Council member Michael Ryan. “He loved this community, he loved being a part of this community, and he was just a true community leader and advocate.”

His family wrote that Kinkaid “was a true people person who enjoyed dining out with his many great friends.”

Kinkaid is survived by his wife, Norma ― which the couple had recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary ― his children, Lance Kinkaid (Andrea) and Elizabeth Blevins, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Virginia Anglin, and close friend Linda Estep.

Visitation is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave. Funeral services will be at noon on Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Finfrock of First United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. A Celebration of Life will follow at Veterans Park, 20 New London Road.