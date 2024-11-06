Longtime insurance agent, community leader dies in freak airport accident

“It’s terrible,” Shane said.

Michael Miller owned Miller Insurance Inc. on Breiel Boulevard in Middletown, a business founded in 1939 by his father, Martin B. Miller. The business is owned by four of Miller’s sons, Shane, Nick, Marty and Scott.

Miller was returning to his Columbus home after vacationing in Las Vegas with some friends when the accident occurred, Shane said.

He was struck and temporarily pinned under an SUV in the ride share arrival area near the baggage claim area at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, according to police.

Columbus police, fire and EMS and airport fire and police personnel responded to the scene, where the ride share lane and a charter bus parking area are separated from the public curbside pickup adjacent to the baggage claim area by a small concrete median.

Miller was pinned under the Toyota SUV involved in the crash and special equipment was used to lift the vehicle off Miller, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and no charges have been filed.

Miller’s grandfather, Wade E. Miller, served as Middletown High School principal and Middletown City Schools superintendent for many years and the school’s arena is named in his honor.

Miller, a 1967 Middletown High School graduate, grew up with a love for sports and a drive for excellence that followed him throughout his life, even becoming nationally ranked on the youth tennis circuits as a teenager.

He lettered in golf, basketball, and tennis in high school and played basketball at Ohio University.

Following his graduation from OU in 1971, he transitioned into the insurance field working along with his father at Miller Insurance. He supported, volunteered, and led many community boards and business organizations, his son said.

He was a longtime member of Browns Run Country Club and Wedgewood Country Club. He coached multiple youth basketball, baseball and soccer teams his sons played on in Middletown and was a proud supporter of the Middletown Middies, his family said.

Mark Kerns, a retired Middletown teacher and coach, said Miller, regardless of the size of the task, was always willing to help the high school athletes and teams.

“He was a huge, huge supporter,” Kerns said.

Miller also served as president of the Middletown Rotary Club, Middletown High School Athletic Boosters and Westfield Agents Association of Ohio

He is survived by Sondra Miller and their son, Caden Miller and his oldest sons from a previous marriage: Shane (Lisa) Miller, Nicholas (Tracy) Miller, Scott (Stacey) Miller and Marty (Kelly) Miller.

A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m.to noon Saturday at Liberty Barn Church, 7080 Olentangy River Road, Delaware, followed by a celebration of life at Wedgewood Country Club, 9600 Wedgewood Blvd, Powell.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Middletown at a later date to be determined.