Longtime Hamilton businessman, Navy veteran dies: ‘impacted more lives than he ever thought’

“Nothing else exciting happened that day,” his son, Rich Bethart said with a laugh.

Bethart, who served 26 years in the Navy, owned a printing company in Hamilton and was a 50-year member of the Rotary Club of Hamilton, died Aug. 8 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was 92.

“He was a good man that impacted more lives than he ever thought,” his son said. “He never tried to push himself on people, but at the same time, after they had the pleasure of spending time with him, they came away better people.”

Bethart, a 1950 Hamilton High School graduate, served in the Navy Active Duty from 1954-1957, and in the Active Naval Reserves from 1957-1980 when he retired with the rank of Commander.

His first deployment in the Navy was Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Then he was assigned to Key West, Fla., where he joined the U.S. Naval School Underwater Swimmers. He developed his love of scuba diving while serving as certified Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel, his son said.

He completed more than 1,000 dives, the last in Roatan, Honduras when he was 86 years old.

Rick and Paula Bethart opened a printing company on Main Street in Hamilton in 1974 that remains open. That same year, Bethart joined the Rotary Club where he spent many hours volunteering and was a 10-time Paul Harris Fellow.

He visited 22 countries, and in retirement, he and his wife traveled extensively, their son said.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Paula, and his daughter Lynn (John) Todd. He is survived by his son Richard (Susan) Bethart; his grandchildren, Deona Bethart, Richele (Dan) Hutzelman, and Christian Bethart; his great-grandchildren, Avary, Jaxson, Harlow and Hayden.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, followed by a funeral service at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd, Hamilton. Burial will follow with full military honors at Greenwood Cemetery,1602 Greenwood Ave, Hamilton.

Bethart said one of the last things his father told him was he wanted a full military burial.

“I think I deserve that,” he told his son. Then, in his typical unassuming way, he added: “If anybody would come.”