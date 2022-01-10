Longtime, die-hard Bengals fan? We want to hear from you

Are you a passionate, longtime Cincinnati Bengals fan who is beyond thrilled that the team is headed to its first playoff appearance in six years this Saturday and, potentially, its first playoff win since 1990?
We want to hear from you.
Please fill out our form below and let us know some basic information, including your name, contact information, when you started rooting for the Bengals and where you’ll be watching the much-anticipated playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati’s 15th playoff game ever.
In Other News
1
WEEK IN CARTOONS: Jan. 6 anniversary, COVID and more
2
UC winning on the field, but losing money at sports
3
Second gas station at busy Middletown intersection gets approval
4
Hamilton company Pease acquired by Cincinnati building materials...
5
Middletown one step closer to providing bus riders service to...
About the Author