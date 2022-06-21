Longtime community giver remembered for always putting his six children first

Mulligan Sr. attended Holy Trinity School and graduated from Fenwick High School in 1959. He earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the University of Dayton.

His professional career started at Interstate Box Company and four years later, he joined Armco in the cost accounting division at Middletown Works. He later was manager of the Armco Credit Union, followed by 10 years with the city of Middletown.

He was treasurer at Wildwood Golf Club and on the St. John XXIII school board. His civic service included terms on the Board of Zoning Appeals, Committee for Catholic Education, Middletown YMCA, Fenwick fundraising campaigns, and Holy Family Parish bereavement choir.

He and his wife were chairs of the Fenwick Festival and honorary chairs of the Middletown Charity Ball.

His wife served as a teacher and principal at Fenwick High School and serves on the Middletown School Board. Two sons Larry Mulligan Jr. and Joe Mulligan both served on the Middletown City Council.

Mulligan Sr.’s grandfather John Joseph Mulligan emigrated from Ireland to Cleveland and then to Middletown in 1889. John Mulligan cut the stones for the construction of Holy Trinity Church. He was elected to Middletown City Council in 1896, and voted to bring electric power to Middletown.

Joe Mulligan said his great-grandfather interested George M. Verity in establishing Armco in Middletown so it was appropriate that his father worked there.

Blaine Collison, principal at Fenwick, said Mulligan Sr. was a “tremendous supporter” of athletics and other extra-curricular activities at the school.

“He was around here a lot,” Collison said. “This is a big loss for our community.”

Larry and Cathie Mulligan founded the Guardian Angel Fund that provides scholarships to students who otherwise may be unable to afford a Fenwick education, Collison said.

He is survived by his children, Lawrence (Kristen), Michael (Katherine), Matthew, Martha (Johan) Tabora, Joseph and John (Amanda); 13 grandchildren; and two sisters and one sister-in-law.

Services were last week and handled by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home.