Local special needs graduate invents gift to help classmates

At 17, the Monroe resident was diagnosed as autistic and with the help of her family and caring teachers adjusted her learning style accordingly to much success in high school and as a Girl Scout.

She created an award-winning project for her Girl Scout troop by creating and stocking a moveable classroom cart with a variety of sensory, toy-like objects designed to calm and focus special needs students so they too can learn more effectively in the classroom.

“During my time at Monroe Schools I was provided with resources through my IEP (individual education plan) that gave me a lot of tools and the support that helped me feel supported to be successful in the classroom,” who just started at Wright State to earn a teaching degree and plans to go on to a career as a history instructor.

“But over the years I noticed that the resources that were available as a student started to dwindle as the school district got bigger,” she said noting Monroe Schools’ rapid enrollment growth of recent years.

“As I was going through this project, it became clear there were many items the district did not have access to. From my focus groups I ran, I found many useful sensory support resources that would benefit students and help them be successful in the classroom.”

Lindsey Hudson, a special education teacher at Monroe High School, said she and other district special ed instructors are grateful for both Melowic’s creation and generosity.

“Samantha has faced more in her young life than most will experience in their entire lifetime but it has never stopped her,” said Hudson.

“Part of that journey was sensory processing disorder that was later diagnosed as an autism spectrum disorder. She has always embraced who she is and worked tirelessly throughout her time in school to not only persevere but thrive.”

For her Girl Scout project “she chose to do a Sensory Support cart to pay back to the district that supported and loved her for so many years. Her goal was to help kids like herself succeed in environments that can be difficult for kiddos with sensory issues or special needs like hers.”

“The level of profound self-awareness and reflection it takes to look back at your life and say ‘I know I was successful because of the people and the school that supported me’ is unreal to me,” said Hudson.

Melowic’s mother, Tara, said her daughter “wears her autism diagnosis like a badge of honor.”

“She wanted to pay back to the school she thinks that is fundamentally and partially responsible for her success during her time at Monroe Schools, which was from pre-school until her senior year.”

Her daughter sold Girl Scout cookies to pay for her cart creation.

“Autism has never slowed this kid down,” her mother said with pride.