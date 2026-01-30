Local shelters, warming centers strain to meet demand during extreme cold

“We refer people to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, where they have the lobby open for individuals who need to get out of the cold,” she said. “We refer individuals to the new cold shelter in Oxford, ( Oxford Winter House ). We refer them to Hope House Mission (in Middletown), the Grove Street men’s chapel, where men can go and sleep if they need a place to stay."

When it is at capacity, Serve City provides individuals with alternate resources, Ector said.

Ector said Serve City had to cease operations of its overnight emergency cold shelter about two years ago “just because of capacity and not having the staffing to be able to manage that as effectively as we would want.”

Serve City refers people to any of the area libraries that work with the Butler County Emergency Management Agency to allow people to stop by during the day to escape the cold, Ector said.

Volunteers at Serve City faced their own set of challenges during bad weather the weekend of Jan. 24 and 25, when the region got walloped with record snowfall and dangerously low temperatures.

“Over the weekend, when all of the bad weather was forecast, we did have the volunteers not come out to deliver meals, if they were meal sponsors, just because there were all of the warnings to stay inside,” she said Tuesday. “But we have a volunteer here right now, and we really haven’t seen much of a difference in that.

In addition, Serve City has “a relatively small parking area,” one that has to accommodate its staff, meal sponsors and volunteers, plus anyone coming in providing partner agency services, she said.

“We had a snow removal company come out and there’s a limited space to put all that snow,” Ector said. “The amount of snow has been a bit of an issues in the parking lot.”

Ector said Serve City managed to open its pop-up pantry, which runs each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We did have 14 individuals come through there, which I thought was a good number, considering the weather,” she said.

Program Director Dustin Bowman, who oversees the shelter and its housing program, said the most important thing to remember is whether it’s cold or it’s hot outside, unfortunately, Butler County “always has individuals who are experiencing homelessness.”

“So whether it’s rain or shine, my staff show up and provide a warm, safe place for individuals to sleep at night,” Bowman said.