Local movie theaters showing special Christmas episode of ‘The Chosen’

A new episode of “The Chosen”, which includes music, is showing in theaters nightly through Dec. 13.
Fathom Events announced the special is about the birth of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Mary and Joseph.
Folks who see “Christmas with The Chosen: The Messenger” in theaters will not have had to watch the previous episodes in order to grasp the message of this one.
“You’ll also see an extraordinary lineup of musicians perform both new and classic Christmas songs from the set of “The Chosen”, including Phil Wickham, For King & Country, Brandon Lake, Maverick City Music, Cain, Matt Maher, Bryan & Katie Torwalt, Jordan Feliz, We The Kingdom, The Bonner Family, Leanna Crawford, Dawson Hollow and One Voice Choir,” the news release from Fathom Events states.
To find showtimes at a theater near you, visit the Fathom Events page about this special. Most showtimes are at 7 p.m. at AMC Hamilton 8, Springdale Showcase Cinemas, AMC West Chester 18, Cobb Liberty Luxury 15 & Cinebistro anf Regal Deerfield Towne Center Stadium 16.
Seasons 1 and 2 of “The Chosen” have been viewed more than 160 million times, according to Angel Studios.
