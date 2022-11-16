Local man extorted for money after sending nude photo via social media messenger

Oxford Police Lt. Lara Fening said similar reports have been taken frequently in recent years and victims lose thousands hoping the extortion will end. Finding the culprit is nearly impossible, she said.

“We have said it before and I will say it again, avoid taking nudes, avoid sending nude pictures to anyone,” Fening said.

Most of the time the victim does not even know the person to whom they are sending the photo.

“We certainly look into it when we get reports, but our pursuit of the identity usually stops quickly because the person doesn’t exist and is usually using a false profile and false name,” Fening said.