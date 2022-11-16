Local man extorted for money after sending nude photo via social media messenger

A Miami University student reported losing hundreds of dollars to someone extorting him after sending a nude photo on social media, according to the Oxford Division of Police.
The 20-year-old man told police he had been speaking via social media direct message on Instagram with someone he thought was a female for a couple of days when the person requested a private photo.
Because he was interested in a relationship, the man said he agreed and sent the photo.
The person behind the profile immediately began requesting money with the threat of sending the image to all of the man’s friends and family if he did not pay up, according to the police report.
Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 10 the victim sent $700 via photographed Steam and Apple gift cards, to the profile. But the demands for money continued and the man decided to make a police report.
Oxford Police Lt. Lara Fening said similar reports have been taken frequently in recent years and victims lose thousands hoping the extortion will end. Finding the culprit is nearly impossible, she said.
“We have said it before and I will say it again, avoid taking nudes, avoid sending nude pictures to anyone,” Fening said.
Most of the time the victim does not even know the person to whom they are sending the photo.
“We certainly look into it when we get reports, but our pursuit of the identity usually stops quickly because the person doesn’t exist and is usually using a false profile and false name,” Fening said.
