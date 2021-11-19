Local man attends signing of $1 trillion infrastructure bill at White House

“The speakers lauded the measure for creating jobs, combating inflation and responding to the needs of voters.”

Miller posed for a photo — with the White House in the background — with Ohio Sen. Rob Portman — a Republican who helped negotiate the package and who celebrated Biden’s willingness to jettison much of his initial proposal to help bring GOP lawmakers on board, reported the AP.

Miller said his union local was among those nationwide who lobbied Portman — with cards and messages — urging him to negotiate to make the $1 trillion infrastructure bill a reality.

Miller was especially excited by prospects of federal funding now being available — after years of discussions — to replace Cincinnati’s aging Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River into Northern Kentucky.

“At least it’s in the process of now getting it done. We’ve been talking about this bridge for 25 years,” said the former, part-time firefighter for Liberty Twp. Fire Department, who also is a graduate of the original Lakota High School.

“A lot of the money will go into transit and into the creation of jobs. So, in the long term it’s history. It’s pretty incredible,” he said of the bill’s local and national impact.