Local leaders at Middletown Chamber event say workforce development is a top priority

The pandemic forced changes and shift to remote learning that remains in place in many circumstances, she said, “we found a broader range of instructional options met different students’ needs.”

Also on the panel at the event, which had an audience of about 80 at the Windamere hall in downtown Middletown, were officials from Cincinnati State - Provost Robbin Hoopes – and Butler Tech’s William Sprankles III, executive director of innovation, teaching and learning.

Casey said the Miami regionals has a high job placement rate for its graduates but she added, “this is a pretty tricky labor market right now.”

One of the emerging aspects among young career seekers is their focus on life and work balance as they move into the employment world after school, she said.

“There are some common concerns and one of them is I think students are interested in a work-life balance. But I think that means something different to each person and it’s really hard to extrapolate from that but I think it also says that is different for each employment setting too.”

“People are interested in leading a fulfilling life and being happy in their career and that work-life balance is really tied to it so … (company) benefits packages are interesting to students and attractive to students,” said Casey.

“And they are probably asking more questions (of colleges and employers) about those aspects of employment than maybe previous generations have.”

