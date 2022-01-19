Local dog to compete in televised Animal Planet Puppy Bowl

BUTLER COUNTY — The Animal Friends Humane Society has announced that one of its dogs will be part of Puppy Bowl XVIII.
Odell Barkham, a beagle/chow chow, is representing the animal center and will be joining his teammates on Team Ruff to compete against Team Fluff for the Chewy “Lombarky” trophy at GEICO stadium in mid-February.
“Not only is his namesake an NFL player, he has a signature move that works in his favor,” says the Puppy Bowl’s website about Odell Barkham.
AFHS says more details are to come, including how people may meet Odell Barkham and get their very own PAWtograph. In the meantime, folks may vote for Odell Barkham in the Pupularity Playoff bracket at discovery.com/shows/puppy-bowl/vote. The first round ends Thursday with multiple rounds to follow.
Odell Barkham has already been adopted, according to Animal Friends Humane Society.
The Puppy Bowl will air at 2 p.m. Feb. 13 on Animal Planet and stream on Discovery+.
About the Author