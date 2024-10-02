Local company growing that helps Buffalo Wild Wings and others expand

Among its clients are Buffalo Wild Wings, Penn Station East Coast Subs, the Thunderdome Restaurant Group, and schools.

“Fairfield has been home to us for over 20 years and it makes sense to continue the path we have been on,’’ said Bob Boesenberg, operations manager.

The expansion is key to the company’s consolidation effort begun a year ago, Boesenberg said. In that move several warehouses in southwest Ohio and Kentucky were consolidated into a nearby Fairfield warehouse it is leasing at 300 Distribution Circle, Boesenberg explained.

“We have chosen to consolidate our distribution space and team members to Port Union,’’ Boesenberg said.

The company has a nearly three-acre site at 4025 Port Union Road. The 27,500-square-foot structure has office and warehouse space.

Buffalo Wilds Wings’ new carry out only concept has rapidly been expanding and other clients are also growing, necessitating a reliable flow of supplies.

C & T Design and Equipment is also working on the new Madtree Brewery and Cincinnati Classical Academy, both in Blue Ash.

“With the consistent growth of Penn Station East Coast Subs, Thunderdome Restaurant Group, and other national chains, we feel it’s best to make the move at this time,” Boesenberg said.

“This will streamline us into one location where we own the land. We buy in bulk and ship out.”

The company has 15 offices across the country, but not all have warehouses from which food service equipment is shipped. There is also a warehouse in Indianapolis.

Last year the company had sales of $50 million plus and works on four or five client projects weekly.

Construction on the steel structure warehouse is expected to begin soon and be completed next April or May, Boesenberg said. The cost is estimated at about $1.4 million, according to papers filed with the city.

Once that space is ready, the 27 employees from the Distribution Circle warehouse will move to the Port Union Road site.

To assist the company, Fairfield’s elected officials agreed to waive building permit fees through Sept. 30, 2025, a savings estimated at $8,000 to $10,000.