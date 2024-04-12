Local chamber to honor 3 leaders for helping I-75 Growth Corridor

This year’s winners, who will be honored at a dinner ceremony on May 2 at the Cincinnati Marriott North in West Chester Twp., are Jeff Berding, co-CEO of FC Cincinnati professional soccer team, former Ohio Representative and Liberty Twp. resident Margy Conditt and Dayton-area business leader Joni Fedders, president of Aileron a national nonprofit organization that helps businesses through management and strategy consulting.

The chamber has long focused on the booming southwest Ohio growth corridor between Greater Cincinnati and Greater Dayton metro areas centered around I-75, which travels through both West Chester and Liberty townships in Butler County.

Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance, is one of most prominent advocates of the economic growth channel and said this year’s Everest Award winners represent a similar passion for the developing region.

“Each of our distinguished honorees has made a positive impact on the quality of life we enjoy today on the I-75 Growth Corridor,” said Hinson.

Jeff Berding is the co-CEO of FC Cincinnati and he also serves as president of the FCC Enterprise, the professional soccer team he co-founded in the summer of 2015.

With its arrival in Major League Soccer for the 2019 season — less than four years after its founding — FC Cincinnati became the benchmark for organic growth and community-driven sports interest, according to chamber officials.

Now in its sixth year in MLS, the club is focused on growing its place in the Greater Cincinnati region in its new home, a world-class, privately funded $250 million TQL stadium in the West End neighborhood, next to Over-the-Rhine.

Margy Conditt, a resident of Liberty Twp for over three decades, “has been deeply rooted in her community, showing unwavering dedication to its responsible growth.”

“Her historic election as the first female and the first suburbanite as Liberty Township Trustee in 1997 marked the beginning of her impactful journey in public service.”

In 2011, Conditt was the first woman from Butler County to serve as an Ohio State Representative until her retirement in 2017.

She currently serves as a board member for the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty, Ohio Right to Life. She has also been recognized for her advocacy, receiving awards such as the “Defender of Life: Lifetime Achievement” from Ohio Right to Life and the “Warrior for Life” from Cincinnati Right to Life.

As Aileron’s president, Fedders keeps the organization, team, and community collectively working toward Aileron’s vision – to be a thriving community of professional management champions that raise the quality of life across America, said chamber officials.

Credit: Knack Video + Photo Credit: Knack Video + Photo

Founded nearly 30 years ago, Aileron is a national nonprofit organization that helps business owners, leaders, and their teams work on the seven disciplines of a sustainable business with a 114-acre campus just north of Dayton.

Hinson said the awards dinner and ceremony will be bring more attention to their accomplishments.

“We are excited to present their stories that evening,” Hinson said.

Individual tickets are $135. Table of eight is $1,080 and Corporate Tables are $1,500. Sponsorships are also available. Call the West Chester ▪ Liberty Chamber Alliance at 513-777-3600 or visit TheChamberAlliance.com for more information.