Local businesswoman creates ‘GROWmunity’ to foster like-minded entrepreneurs

She hosted the first event through her beekeeping and gardening company, Maygical Garden, but the demand was so great, it encouraged her to start another brand, and “The GROWmunity” was founded.

Ward has a background in industrial safety for food manufacturing. She left her full time job in the fall of 2021 to pursue entrepreneurship. Additionally, as a beekeeper, she’s done beekeeping education.

Another area of expertise she’s mastered is in urban gardening, and she’s helped others create gardens in their own homes.

As a result of her own experiences, Ward has founded three entrepreneurial businesses — “MySafety LLC,” “Maygical Garden” and “The GROWmunity.”

“Maygical Garden” was founded in March 2022. “Maygical Garden” is “my beekeeping and urban gardening services, store and more.” Ward is now going into her second year of full-time entrepreneurship.

“I realized it was so important for entrepreneurs to have resources, because entrepreneurs are expected to wear so many different hats, and fulfill some huge shoes, but realistically, one person can’t do that all by themselves, and as I started to connect with the Greater Cincinnati community, it inspired me to help pass on that feeling to others,” Ward said.

She said in January 2023, she came up with the idea for “The GROWmunity.”

“I did a ladies-only entrepreneurial event in February. It was 25 women, who got to inspire each other. They were so inspired, and everyone left with something different, whether it was a collaboration, or some motivation just to keep going, and so many people got their questions answered,” she said.

Some of the common questions the entrepreneurs had included “How do I brand?” or “How do I make a website?”

“I got to watch that happen and I wanted it to become a legitimate brand,” Ward said. “I think there’s been such an overwhelming response, because when you have an idea and you want to become self-employed, or an entrepreneur, you sometimes don’t know where to go. You have this amazing, big idea. You have a dream, but you don’t know the ‘how’s.’ You know what you want, but you don’t know how you are going to get it,” Ward said.

“You might be amazing at being an artist, or at public speaking, but you might not be good at creating a website, or making your own logo, and that’s where it comes down to when you have resources surrounding you, and you are connected with dozens of people in the community, it’s a phone call away,” she said.

Attendees left motivated and inspired by “The GROWmunity” events and they felt connected with other entrepreneurs in the local community.

“It’s the empowerment and feeling like you’re part of something, because entrepreneurship can be lonely. I think that’s why there’s been such an overwhelming response, because people realize they are not the only ones. I always say, ‘We’re stronger together.’ Just like with plants, we’ve got to grow strong roots, and that’s very important in a community,” Ward said.