Local artists come together to support the Sorg Opera House with a benefit show

Tickets for the 6 p.m. show are $20 in advance (plus online ticketing fees).

“I have a history of supporting the Sorg. I was part of the Sorg Showcase Group back in the 1980′s that was trying to convert the theater from being principally a cinema to a live venue in town,” said musician Chuck Evans, who also heads up the annual Blue Christmas to benefit Middletown’s Hope House Mission.

Evans said he has been involved with the Sorg and performed a lot of shows there for many years. He also conducted the orchestra and helped to put on several musicals at the venue. Additionally, he opened his music studio, Gemini Music Studio, in the connecting commercial building in 1991. He operated a studio there for 15 years.

“I’ve always loved the place. When I was a kid, I used to go and see movies there. It’s just a landmark in our town,” Evans said.

Tickets may be purchased at www.cincyticket.com. Sorg Opera House is located at 63 South Main Street in Middletown. Free parking is available behind the building, off of Broad Street, and off of First Street. All proceeds from the “Spring Blues and Roots Rock Extravaganza” will benefit the Sorg.

“The folks that have taken over the restoration of the theater have done a great job. The theater looks fantastic. Like I said, I have always loved the place. I support the Sorg Opera House,” Evans said.