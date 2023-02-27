Fairfield’s Historical Society series debuts with local air travel historian

According to the Fairfield Historical Society, Tom Hogan’s family opened the Hamilton Airport in 1932. Tom’s grandparents, Emma and William Hogan, began training pilots using biplanes in a field across from the Hogan farm. The flying school became popular and added WACO planes, Aeronca and Cessna’s over the years. The family added Douglas DC-3′s after World War II. Tom’s father and uncles took over the operation of the airport until it was sold to Butler County in 1985.

The airport also hosted the annual WACO air shows and featured a variety of historic aircraft as part of the Hogan family collection, including one of two P-51H Mustangs in existence which graced the area from 1965-1977.