Nuxhall Foundation’s Leading Ladies Night Out returns for 2023

A network fundraiser celebrating female leadership in southwest Ohio returns for its second year.
The annual Leading Ladies Night Out event this year is set for April 27at Topgolf in West Chester Twp., and will support The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, a place where every individual with every challenge gets every chance to play and experience belonging.
The event will again be co-hosted by Sheila Gray, host of Local 12′s Good Morning Cincinnati, and Amanda Brennaman, wife of Hall of Fame Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman. They encourage women to attend for a night of Topgolf gameplay, food and drink, and networking.
Kim Nuxhall, the Nuxhall Foundation’s president and board chairman, said last year’s event led by Gray and Brennaman was “a night that was fun and full of energy.”
“They each pour their hearts into our mission, and they are each leaders of great character,” he said. “We are overjoyed that they are continuing to make a difference by turning our Leading Ladies Night Out into a fantastic tradition.”
Brennaman said last year’s inaugural event was “a top highlight of my year” as the 200-plus women supported the mission of the Nuxhall Foundation while sharing fun and camaraderie.
“The Brennaman and Nuxhall names go hand-in-hand in our community, and we ― yes, we let Marty tag along ― are so excited to engage with other women leaders playing a game I have grown to love,” she said.
Gray, the 2019 Joe Nuxhall Humanitarian Award recipient, has supported the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields and its special needs athletes for more than a decade.
“I have a job that allows me to tell great stories of people and things happening in our community,” she said. “Those stories unfold every season at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields as we celebrate a simple mission: making dreams come true for our athletes and their families.”
Gray said at the April 27 event, they will be able to “give special recognition to dynamic women in our community, introduce new friends to our organization, and catch up with special people we already know.”
Last year, the Leading Ladies Night Out event raised nearly $20,000 with more than 200 participants selling out an entire floor at Topgolf. Proceeds from this year’s event will support the Miracle Series, a program that provides a travel experience for a team of Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields athletes and their families.
This year, they plan to travel to the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., at their annual summer tournament. Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Sean Casey will be the tournament’s MLB ambassador. Only four Miracle Leagues nationwide have been invited to this year’s event.
In July 2022, the first Miracle Series game was played when Casey brought his Miracle League of South Hills from the greater Pittsburgh area to Fairfield.
HOW TO GET INVOLVED
Tickets for Leading Ladies Night Out are $150 per person or $900 for a Topgolf bay, which accommodates six attendees. Tickets include gameplay, food and beverages, giveaway items, contests, and more, and can be reserved online at www.nuxhallmiracleleague.org/ladiesnight or via email to info@nuxhallmiracleleague.org. Space at the event is limited. Corporate and individual sponsorships for the event are also available.
Any business seeking to sponsor the event should contact Nuxhall Foundation Executive Director Tyler Bradshaw at 513-839-6164 or tyler@nuxhallmiracleleague.org.
