LIST: Local theater performances throughout November and December

Theater groups from across the region have an array of shows they have been rehearsing to perform for local audiences.

Here are a few of the performances you’ll want to catch this season.

Rise Up Performing Arts bring “Annie Jr.” to audiences of all ages

Today through Nov. 12 at Sorg Opera House, Middletown

Presented by Rise Up Performing Arts, “Annie Jr.” will be on stage at Sorg Opera House today, Saturday and Sunday. “Annie Jr.” is based on the popular Tony-winning musical, “Annie JR,” and features a score written by Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, including the Broadway smash hit, “Tomorrow.” With a perfect combination of street smarts and optimism, Annie warms the hearts of audiences as we witness her rise from next-to-nothing in New York City. She is determined to find her parents, who left her at the orphanage years ago. However, things don’t quite work out the way she planned. However, she does thwart the plans of evil Miss Hannigan and finds a new family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, Secretary Grace Farrell, and her lovable pooch, Sandy.

The show is directed by Bill Balfour. Reserved tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at riseupperformingarts.com and at sorgoperahouse.org. There will be six performances.

Show times are 9 p.m. Fri., Nov. 10; 2 and 7 p.m. Sat., Nov. 11 and 2 and 5 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 12.

Lebanon Theatre Company performs ‘The Bridges of Madison County’

Today through Nov. 12 at Lebanon Theatre Company

Directed by Kurt Percy, the Lebanon Theatre Company will perform “The Bridges of Madison County” today, Saturday and Sunday. Francesca Johnson, a beautiful Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy, looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. When ruggedly handsome, National Geographic photographer, Robert Kincaid, pulls into her driveway seeking directions, though, what happens in those four days may very well alter the course of Francesca’s life.

The cost of tickets are $22 and may be purchased at ltcplays.com. The theater is located at 10 S. Mechanic St. in downtown Lebanon.

Fairfield Footlighters presents ‘Amateurs’

Today through Nov. 12 at Fairfield Community Arts Center

Fairfield Footlighters will bring Tom Griffin’s “Amateurs” to the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) this weekend. Directed by Abby James and produced by Nicholas Brown, this bittersweet and touching comedy examines the tangled desires and hopes of guests at an opening night party of a New England community theater group. There will be four performances of the show at 7:30 p.m. today, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 (plus $1 facility fee and $1 transaction fee,) and may be purchased at fairfield-city.org/tickets.

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre to perform ‘All Wrapped Up for Christmas’

Nov. 30-Dec. 3 at Parrish Auditorium

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre (GHCT) will present four performances of “All Wrapped Up for Christmas” from Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 at Parrish Auditorium on the campus of Miami University Hamilton. Directed by Sue Combs, this original musical featuring popular Christmas songs is a great way to celebrate the holiday season. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Individual tickets are $18 each and can be purchased online at ghctplay.com, in-person at the door the day of the show, and by phone at (513) 737-PLAY.

Group tickets of 20 or more are available for $15 each.

Performing Arts Academy will present ‘Snow Globe’

Dec. 1-3 at Performing Arts Academy

Local audiences are in for a treat as a group of talented, young actors bring “Snow Globe” to the stage in Middletown. “Snow Globe” invites audiences into the magical world of Christmas as they get a closer look at toy shops, snowmen, the Nativity, caroling, snow angels and yes, Santa. The production will open Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 3. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at The Performing Arts Academy in Middletown.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children and seniors. For more details and tickets, go to theperformingartsacademy.com/ticket.

Middletown Lyric Theatre will bring ‘Nuncrakers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical’ to the stage

Dec. 1, 2 and Dec. 8, 9 at Middletown Lyric Theatre

Middletown Lyric Theatre will present “Nuncrakers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical” in December. Directed by Charley Shafor, this is the first “TV Special” taped by the sisters in their convent basement studio for Cable Access. It stars the nuns audiences will love plus Father Virgil and some of Mt. Saint Helen’s most talented students. The show features all-new songs including “Twelve Days Prior to Christmas,” “Santa Ain’t Comin’ To Our House,” “We Three Kings of Orient Are Us” and “It’s Better to Give Than to Receive.” There will be four performances of the show over two consecutive weekends.

Show times are 8 p.m., Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 3 p.m. Dec. 9. All tickets are $20 (plus online ticketing fees, if applicable) and may be purchased at middletownlyric.org. Middletown Lyric Theatre is located at 1530 Central Avenue in Middletown. (Note: “Nuncrackers” replaces the previously scheduled production of “Gypsy.”)

Rise Up Performing Arts presents ‘White Christmas’

Dec. 7-10 at Sorg Opera House

Directed by Rodney Neal and presented by Rise Up Performing Arts, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” will be on stage at Sorg Opera House Dec. 7 through Dec. 10. Based on the beloved, timeless film, “White Christmas” this heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake. Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. The musical score features well-known standards such as “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the perennial favorite, “White Christmas.”

Reserved tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at riseupperformingarts.com and at sorgoperahouse.org. There will be five performances. Show times are 7 p.m. Dec. 7 , 7 p.m., Dec. 8, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10.