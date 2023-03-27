LIST: Easter egg hunts in Butler and Warren counties

North End and Dayton Lane Easter Egg Hunt, at 10 a.m. to noon April 1 at L.J. Smith Park, 700 Joe Nuxhall Blvd.

Easter Egg Hunt, at 1 p.m. April 1 at Marcum Park, Dayton Street. There will be several zones for different ages to hunt eggs.

Flashlight Egg Hunt, 7 to 10 p.m. April 7 at Forest Run MetroPark, 1810 New London Road. Registration is required by April 6. Cost is $5 per child. Event is open to children 12 and under. yourmetroparks.net

Markets at Pleasant Treasure Easter Egg-Stravaganza, noon April 8 at 4020 Pleasant Ave.

Lindenwald’s Easter Trunk Hop, from 1 to 3 p.m. April 8 at Benninghofen Park.

Liberty Twp.

Easter Egg Hunt, at 10 a.m. April 8 at Liberty Center, 7100 Foundry Row. There will be a petting zoo, magic show, and the Easter Bunny.

Easter Egg-Stravaganza, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 9 at Niederman Family Farm, 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road. Collect eggs, play on the playground, and explore the outdoors at the farm. Ticketed event with tickets available in time slot. niedermanfamilyfarm.com

Madison Twp.

Community Easter Egg Hunt, at noon April 8 at Union Chapel Church, 8284 Keister Road. There will be a free lunch of hot dog and chips after the hunt. The event will conclude with a magic show performed by Brad Eickhoff.

Middletown

Easter Extravaganza, at 11 a.m. April 1 at Axis Church Middletown, 6438 Hendrickson Road. For all ages. There will be egg hunt, games, crafts and concessions.

Oxford

AP Church Springfest & Egg Hunt from 2 to 4 p.m. April 1 at 5450 College Corner Pike. There will be food, face painting and more. Egg hunt for ages 12 and younger.

Trenton

Community Easter Egg Hunt, at 10:15 a.m. April 8 at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. For children 12 and older, including special needs area.

West Chester Twp.

Easter Egg Hunt, at 9 a.m. April 1 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6329 Tylersville Road.

Community Easter Party, from 1 to 3 p.m. April 1 at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 8230 Cox Road.

WARREN COUNTY

Deerfield Twp.

Easter Egg Hunt, at 10 a.m. April 1 at Cottell Park, 5847 Irwin Simpson Road. For children 11 years old and younger. There will be games, bounce house and visit with the Easter Bunny.

Franklin

Hope United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt, at 10 a.m. April 8 at 3642 Shaker Road. For ages 2-10.