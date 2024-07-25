Lindenwald Porch Fest this weekend is free and features 5 bands

“We are always trying to find ways to connect people with things that will interest them, and things that will bring people out, and we’re thinking way beyond the community, we are hoping people will come from all over the City of Hamilton,” Downie said.

Performances will be on the residential porches at 2818, 2928 and 3001 Pleasant Ave. It is free, but there will opportunities for attendees to donate to the performers, who are largely playing for tips.

The lineup of five bands includes Alex Salazar, Jim Brown, Cherry Fork, Tyler Muchmore - Powers of Zero, and Your Ol’ Pal Don Pruett & His Close Personal Friends.

At 1 p.m. Alex Salazar will perform at 2818 Pleasant Ave., followed by Tyler Muchmore – Powers of Zero at 2 p.m.

At 1 p.m. at 2928 Pleasant Ave., Jim Brown will perform, followed by Cherry Fork (a brother and sister duo with David and Cassie Adams) at 2 p.m.

The afternoon will conclude with a performance from 3-4 p.m. from Your Ol’ Pal Don Pruett & His Close Personal Friends at 3001 Pleasant Ave.

Downie said Lindenwald has plenty of front porches, and this is the type of thing they should be used for. Other communities have had similar porch festivals.

Another upcoming festival in the region is Dayton Porch Fest (daytonporchfest.org), on Aug. 17 in the St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood.

“I can remember back in the 1950s and 1960s, before there was air-conditioning, your front porch is where you sat, talked with neighbors, and there seemed to be a better community feel when that kind of stuff went on, and I just thought this would be interesting to try here,” Downie said.

He said, “I’m a big fan of ‘porching,’ sitting out on your front porch at night, and talking with your neighbors. I think it’s a great way to get to know your neighbors and get a little more familiar with the faces in the community. So, I thought this seemed like a really good way to call attention to our Pleasant Avenue corridor, which is highly traveled.”

Downie, a fourth-generation Lindenwald resident said he hopes to continue the event, annually, and grow it each year.

In addition to PROTOCOL, community partners and sponsors have come together to help to put the event on. For example, RiversEdge helped to equip the homes with sound.

Other sponsors include Sweden Creme, 3rd Street Music, Stumps Bar, Hamilton Thrive, Lindenwald Civic Association, and Pahhni Water.

Miles Davidson, owner of 3rd Street Music, was instrumental in helping to line up the artists for the event. He is also a part of Your Ol’ Pal Don Pruett & His Close Personal Friends, one of the bands playing at the event.

“The whole goal is to get people walking around, exploring Lindenwald, and the idea to do that was to have some musicians playing on porches up and down Pleasant Avenue. This is the first time we’ve ever done this, so we hope to expand it in future years. Right now, it’s three porches with music all afternoon, and the idea is to get people to go to that part of town,” Davidson said.

He said there’s a lot going on in Hamilton right now, and he tries to be a part of as much as he can.

“This is as much for residents of Lindenwald as it is for residents of other neighborhoods of Hamilton to come see Lindenwald,” said Davidson. “There’s a lot of interest in each individual neighborhood in Hamilton right now, and I think if people are looking for a reason to explore a different neighborhood, an event like this will give them a good opportunity to visit.”

How to go

What: Lindenwald Porch Fest

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 28

Where: 2818, 2928 and 3001 Pleasant Ave. in Lindenwald (outdoors, on porches, bring seating if needed)

Cost: Free, donations accepted

More info: .facebook.com/LindenwaldPROTOCOL