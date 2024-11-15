Lindenwald fund designed to help Hamilton neighborhood remain strong

“I’m 75 years old and I just remember what Lindenwald was like back in the ‘50s, and while I don’t see any of those businesses coming back, I see it as a place where people can just walk the neighborhood, and it just being a hub of activity on the weekends,” he said.

Downie’s connection to Lindenwald dates back to when his father worked in Hamilton, eventually purchasing Federle Wholesale Florist, which Downie managed after his father died in 1974. Though he later changed career for other opportunities, Downie remained loyal to the community, continuing to live in the same home he purchased in 1976.

In creating the fund called PROTOCOL Progress Fund, Downie sought the advice of his friend, Kathleen Klink, and Downie said she made him realize “what a great thing it can be for Lindenwald in the future. I think we got a lot of great things going on in Lindenwald right now, we just want to make sure it doesn’t stop.”

For the past couple of years, the city of Hamilton has leaned in on Lindenwald’s revitalization, pushing for economic development activities, including the redevelopment of the Shuler and Benninghofen project at the corner of Williams and Pleasant avenues and the demolition of the former New Linden Lanes bowling alley on Williams Avenue.

“Lindenwald has long led the way in community engagement,” said Hamilton City Manager Craig Bucheit. “It’s no surprise that once again, Lindenwald is setting an example for other neighborhoods by innovating and creating new opportunities. The neighborhood’s commitment to bringing residents together and supporting local projects is a testament to the strong community bonds that define Lindenwald.

Lindenwald, as well as the adjacent Riverview neighborhood, from River Road to University Commerce Park “has enormous potential” and the communities are “uniquely position to benefit,” he said. This includes working with partners like Miami University, Butler Tech, the Miami Conservancy District, Hamilton City Schools, and PROTOCOL.

“From the city’s perspective, our work in Lindenwald aligns closely with our goals of being neighborhood-focused and development-driven,” said the city manager, adding that all the projects “bring new energy, technology, and job opportunities to the area. We’re focused on ‘building back’ our neighborhoods by creating complete communities that are safe, connected, and vibrant.”

The PROTOCOL fund won’t be for large, economic development projects ― that had been the focus of the city over the past couple of years and in the plans for years to come ― but rather the small things that help give Lindenwald its charm, like the planters that can be seen along Pleasant Avenue, and activities and community events, like Porch Fest.

The Hamilton Community Foundation will grant a portion of the fund back annually to support meaningful projects, according to the organization, ensuring Downie’s vision—as well as those who contribute—will create lasting change, enriching the Lindenwald neighborhood for generations to come.

“Knowing that there will be funds available for future community advocates to tap into and improve the quality of life here is heartwarming,” Downie said. “You just put good people on the streets and good things happen.”

PROTOCOL Progress Fund for Lindenwald

The PROTOCOL Progress Fund for Lindenwald supports charitable activities that enhance the vibrancy of, and build community in, Hamilton’s Lindenwald neighborhood, with a preference for initiatives recommended by the neighborhood community group, People Reaching Out To Others Celebrate Our Lindenwald (PROTOCOL). The fund is managed by the Hamilton Community Foundation.