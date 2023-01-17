Light pole banners in Hamilton to honor local veterans and active service members

“This is truly a local project, and veterans lead it,” the mayor said. “Looking forward to having banners where we normally haven’t had banners.”

Applications for banners this year are due by March 15, and there is an online application and a downloadable application. Visit www.hamilton-ohio.com/hamiltonhometownheroes to access the two-page application and additional information.

Naab, who is part of the banner committee, said all of the city’s veterans’ organizations and the Butler County Veterans Commission have all been notified, “and all have been afforded the application. They have it online.” Naab also encouraged veterans, whether they belong to a veterans organization or not consider applying so the city can its local military heroes.

The cost per banner is $150, which covers the production, installation, and annual removal. Sponsorships and donations are requested to assist individuals or families who would like to participate but need financial assistance. Donation information can be found on the program’s website.

Anyone with questions should contact Naab at 513-403-2225 or hometownheroesbanner@gmail.com.