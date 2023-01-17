Light pole banners in Hamilton to honor local veterans and active service members

Hamilton will honor the city’s local military heroes this summer with a new banner program.
Veterans, active service members, and those who have died either while they served or after they’ve served, will be honored by banners to hang from city light poles throughout the city. But the committee ― which is led Hamilton Veterans Hall of Fame Committee, in partnership with the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and the Hamilton Community Foundation ― needs people to apply for the banners.
Launched last week, the Hamilton Hometown Hero banner program is another way to honor those who served in the Armed Forces, said Chris Haynes, a city employee and member of the Hamilton Veterans Hall of Fame committee, as a way “to recognize and pay tribute to our military service personnel and veterans.”
Each banner will include the name of the individual, rank, years of service, branch of service, and a photo, which needs to be high resolution given the fact the banners will be 2-1/2 feet by 5 feet and printed on both sides.
Mayor Pat Moeller said over the years, he’s been approached about a banner program, including by Council members Carla Fiehrer and Tim Naab.
“This is truly a local project, and veterans lead it,” the mayor said. “Looking forward to having banners where we normally haven’t had banners.”
Applications for banners this year are due by March 15, and there is an online application and a downloadable application. Visit www.hamilton-ohio.com/hamiltonhometownheroes to access the two-page application and additional information.
Naab, who is part of the banner committee, said all of the city’s veterans’ organizations and the Butler County Veterans Commission have all been notified, “and all have been afforded the application. They have it online.” Naab also encouraged veterans, whether they belong to a veterans organization or not consider applying so the city can its local military heroes.
The cost per banner is $150, which covers the production, installation, and annual removal. Sponsorships and donations are requested to assist individuals or families who would like to participate but need financial assistance. Donation information can be found on the program’s website.
Anyone with questions should contact Naab at 513-403-2225 or hometownheroesbanner@gmail.com.
