Butler County Visitors Bureau unveils 2023 Donut Trail T-shirt design

The front of the shirt displays the Butler County Donut Trail logo. The new design and year are highlighted on the back of the T-shirt.

“We have a new color for people to add to their collection. There are definitely people who search for that shirt every year. We have several groups of people who have collected every single one. So, we’re excited to welcome people back to experience the Donut Trail another time, and at the same time, we welcome people who will experience it for the first time in 2023. The shirt is a great ambassador for the program, and I know the public will enjoy it,” Kocher said.

Visitors can experience the Butler County Donut Trail by collecting stamps on an official passport. Once a patron completes the Donut Trail, each passport may be redeemed for a complimentary Donut Trail T-shirt. Over a half of a million passports have been distributed to date, including printed and digital downloads of the passport.

“Most of the people who complete the Donut Trail are completing it for the very first time, which is really exciting,” Kocher said.

Passports may be redeemed at the Butler County Visitors Bureau (during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) When the office is not open, there is a drop box in the lobby of the Visitors Bureau and people can put their passports into that box, the Visitors Bureau collects them, and the staff will mail out a T-shirt. The third option is participants can mail in their completed passport to the Visitors Bureau and in return, they will receive a T-shirt in the mail.

The Butler County Donut Trail has become a major part of Butler County’s culinary experience. Each donut shop features their own specialties. With 13 different donut shops on the Butler County Donut Trail, participants will have an opportunity to try all kinds of flavors, combinations and types of donuts.

“Each shop has something that they are known for, so I always encourage guests to ask the people who work at the store for their recommendations, and you might discover something new that you really enjoy,” said Kocher. “Overall, just have fun. The Donut Trail is more than just donuts, it’s about sharing the experience with others, and I think that’s what gives people the most joy.”

Another resource is the Donut Trail concierge’s line. Patrons can call (513) 860-0917, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and have questions answered or get help in planning a Donut Trail route. Of course, the number one tip, is to always get an early start, the shops often sell out. For more information on the Butler County Donut Trail, or to download a passport, go to www.gettothebc.com/donut-trail.