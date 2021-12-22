Hamburger icon
Liberty Way ramp project includes closure next week

Construction continues on the OH 129, Liberty Way and I-75 interchange modification Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
caption arrowCaption
Construction continues on the OH 129, Liberty Way and I-75 interchange modification Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

An overnight ramp closure is scheduled for next week on a Liberty Way ramp, according to the Butler County Engineer’s Office.

The closure of the ramp from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 and westbound Ohio 129 is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Dec. 27 until reopening at 6 a.m. Dec. 28.

At that time, the ramp to northbound I-75 will be in its new configuration and permanent location, according to the engineer’s office.

Work continues on the $24 million project to fix the sometimes tricky to navigate interchange. The engineer’s office recently said the work is about 25 to 30 percent complete and should be finished next fall.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their nighttime route accordingly and check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

