Liberty Way ramp closing this weekend as interchange work continues

Pavement repairs will close Interstate 75 ramps at Liberty Way this weekend and drivers are encouraged to plan travel accordingly.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced the ramp at Ohio 129 and I-75 from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 and westbound Ohio 129 will be closed at 10 p.m. Friday and reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday.
Crews will perform pavement repairs in coordination with the $24 million interchange modification project.
Motorists are encouraged to plan their Friday night commute ahead of time and check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
