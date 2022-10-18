Liberty Way lane, ramp closures slated for this week

BreakingNews
As construction on the $32 million Liberty Way revamp nears an end the county engineer is warning there will be several closures in the area this week.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office is reporting there will be overnight lane and ramp closures on Ohio 129 and the Liberty Way interchange at Interstate 75 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday nights this week. The lane closures will be put in place at 8 p.m. and ramps will close at 10 p.m. All restrictions will be lifted by 6 a.m.

The ramp from eastbound Ohio 129 to northbound I-75 will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday nights. In addition, the ramp from northbound I-75 to westbound Ohio129 will close Saturday night. All work is contingent on the weather.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their nighttime routes accordingly. Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

