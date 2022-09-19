Liberty Way interchange at I-75 to be closed nightly this week

BUTLER COUNTY — Drivers in the area of the Liberty Way interchange at Interstate 75 will have to deal with nightly lane and ramp closures all this week as the massive reconfiguration project nears completion.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office is reporting there will be various nightly lane and ramp closures on Ohio 129, I-75, and at the Liberty Way interchange beginning tonight through Sunday. The contractor’s overnight operations will switch construction phases and traffic patterns, beginning with lane closures as early as 8 p.m. and ramp closures at 10 p.m. and they should reopen by 6 a.m.
Ramp closures are listed below:
- Ramps from southbound I-75 to westbound Ohio 129 and westbound Ohio 129 to Cincinnati Dayton Road and northbound I-75 and Liberty Way to westbound Ohio 129 will be closed nightly from Monday through Wednesday.
- Ramps from eastbound Ohio 129 to northbound I-75 will be closed nightly from Thursday through Saturday.
- The ramp from southbound I-75 to Liberty Way will close Friday night.
All work is contingent on the weather. Drivers should plan their nighttime commute and use extreme caution when near the construction zone.
Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens told the Journal-News recently the $32 million project should be substantially complete in November.
Drivers are encouraged to check the BCEO’s website, Facebook, and Twitter posts @bceonews daily for detailed lane and ramp closing information.
