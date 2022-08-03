journal-news logo
Liberty Twp. trustee dismissed from corruption lawsuit involving Butler Co. auditor

Liberty Twp. Trustee Tom Farrell. CONTRIBUTED

Liberty Twp. Trustee Tom Farrell. CONTRIBUTED

Liberty Twp. Trustee Tom Farrell has been released by the plaintiff from a lawsuit involving alleged corrupt activities by Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds.

Farrell was ensnared in the lawsuit Gerald Parks filed against Reynolds a year ago, alleging the county’s top fiscal officer used his power to ruin a development deal, costing the man about $1.3 million.

He was dismissed from the lawsuit by Parks’ attorney Tuesday.

Farrell released this statement:

“My dismissal from Gerald Parks’ lawsuit against Roger Reynolds confirms what I have said from the beginning: that I did not engage in any illegal or unethical behavior. The case was voluntarily dismissed after the facts came out. The dismissal was not a result of a settlement agreement, and I will not be paying any remuneration to plaintiffs,” he wrote.

The lawsuit called into question a $500 campaign contribution Reynolds made allegedly to secure Farrell’s vote denying a development deal for Parks’ property. The accusations about Farrell are not part of the criminal bribery case against Reynolds.

Reynolds will be arraigned this morning on a sixth charge, this one involving the Lakota Schools. Reynolds will not be in court.

“Throughout my nearly 20-year career in public service, I have prided myself on being honest, trustworthy and singularly-focused on serving the public,” Farrell said. “With this matter now resolved, I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Liberty Township.”

