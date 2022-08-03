Liberty Twp. trustee dismissed from corruption lawsuit involving Butler Co. auditor

Liberty Twp. Trustee Tom Farrell has been released by the plaintiff from a lawsuit involving alleged corrupt activities by Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds.
Farrell was ensnared in the lawsuit Gerald Parks filed against Reynolds a year ago, alleging the county’s top fiscal officer used his power to ruin a development deal, costing the man about $1.3 million.
He was dismissed from the lawsuit by Parks’ attorney Tuesday.
Farrell released this statement:
“My dismissal from Gerald Parks’ lawsuit against Roger Reynolds confirms what I have said from the beginning: that I did not engage in any illegal or unethical behavior. The case was voluntarily dismissed after the facts came out. The dismissal was not a result of a settlement agreement, and I will not be paying any remuneration to plaintiffs,” he wrote.
The lawsuit called into question a $500 campaign contribution Reynolds made allegedly to secure Farrell’s vote denying a development deal for Parks’ property. The accusations about Farrell are not part of the criminal bribery case against Reynolds.
Reynolds will be arraigned this morning on a sixth charge, this one involving the Lakota Schools. Reynolds will not be in court.
“Throughout my nearly 20-year career in public service, I have prided myself on being honest, trustworthy and singularly-focused on serving the public,” Farrell said. “With this matter now resolved, I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Liberty Township.”
