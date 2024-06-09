Liberty Twp. promotes and hires employees for fire department

Battalion Chief Christopher Oakes, a graduate of Butler Tech and a certified EMT, CPR and ACLS instructor. Oakes is also in the process of earning a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Northern Kentucky University. He has been with the LTFD for 18 years and has most recently served as a captain.

Captain John Walsh, a graduate of the University of Cincinnati who holds an associate’s degree in applied science. Walsh is an EMS instructor, as well as a member of the Butler County Technical Rescue. He has been with the LTFD for nine years and has most recently served as a lieutenant.

Lieutenant Adam Shappelle, who completed his fire training at Butler Tech and Bowling Green State University and has also earned an associate’s degree in Fire Service Leadership from Cincinnati State. Shappelle has been a member of the LTFD for 16 years and has served on a variety of fire industry boards/committees including: Southwest Ohio Protocol Committee, Mentor Team, Butler County Fire Investigation Team Executive Board Member and Vice President of the Butler County EMS committee.

Tomas Bilson, a career firefighter/EMT, and a former member of the United States Marine Corps, where he was educated in Military Intelligence. After the Marine Corps, he completed his associate’s degree in general studies from the American Military University. He has been a firefighter for three months.

John Davidson, a career firefighter/EMT, and a graduate of Turpin High School. He is currently in paramedic school. Prior to his fire training, he served four years of active duty in the United States Marine Corps as a diesel mechanic and wrecker operator.

Tyler Davies, career firefighter/EMT, and a graduate of Lakota West High School who earned his Fire Certification from Sinclair Community College and EMT Certification from Cincinnati State. He has served as a part-time member of the LTFD for six months and resides in Liberty Twp.

Elijah Emmons, career firefighter/EMT, and a graduate of Badin High School and Butler Tech’s Fire Rescue Academy. He has been a part-time member of the LTFD for six months.

A pinning ceremony took place June 4 during the regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting.