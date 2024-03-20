Liberty Twp. police levy builds big early lead

Seventy-one percent of voters are approving the levy, according to the unofficial early results.

In December, Liberty Township Trustees passed legislation to place the police levy renewal plus the added millage on the ballot to support the current contract with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and plan for future growth.

The increase will cost residents an additional $10.50 annually for a house valued at $100,000.

Based on the 2024 tax rates, the cost of the existing police levy is $49.80 for a $100,000 home. If approved, that will bring the total cost of the police levy to $60.30 per $100,000 home, according to officials.

For more than two decades, the township has contracted with BCSO for dedicated police coverage. Twenty-nine contracted positions operate out of the substation in the township administrative offices on Winners Circle Drive, according to township officials.

The township’s population is about 44,000. In 2023, the BCSO received 37,638 calls for service. As the community’s population has grown, calls for police services have increased. The four-year total for calls for service is 122,730 calls from 2020 to 2023.