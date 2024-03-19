Liberty Twp. names new administrator, a 16-year township veteran

McKinney has been the director of economic development for the township, along with other duties, all making her more than qualified to step into the top job, said trustees after their Monday vote.

“The board is very excited about Caroline taking the lead role in Liberty Township,” said Todd Minniear, trustee president.

“Her breadth of skills, knowledge, and tenure with the township, along with being a resident of this community make her a perfect fit. We are lucky she is stepping in to continue the great work of our entire township team.”

McKinney is the second township administrator to hold the office in less than a year.

Earlier this year, former Liberty Twp. Administrator Jesse Lightle unexpectedly resigned to pursue other opportunities. Assistant Administrator John Lewis had filled in as interim administrator since Lightle’s departure.

McKinney has both local and regional experience in leadership roles, especially regarding economic development.

Prior to starting with Liberty Twp. in 2007, McKinney worked for the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber in economic development and marketing, the township said.

A Miami University graduate, she and her family are long-time township residents, and she also serves as the board chair for Travel Butler County and is a board member of the West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance.

Trustees noted she was the first economic development director in the community’s history, and her tenure has included the construction and opening of Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus and development of the Liberty Center, the largest and most expensive project in township history.

“McKinney has been involved in a host of projects and large developments that have shaped the community over the years,” a news release about her .