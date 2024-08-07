Liberty Twp. man charged with rape of a child; sheriff’s office concerned about possible additional victims

Detectives located Plummer, and he admitted to sexually abusing a 10-year-old juvenile on two different occasions over the past several years, according to the sheriff’s office and court documents. Rape is a first-degree felony, and as the investigation continues, more charges are expected, officials said.

According to court documents, Plummer told the victim not to tell anyone and “bribed her with a nicotine vape pen” to keep quiet.

If the public has any information about other potential victims, call Detective Mike Steele at 513-759-7347.

Plummer has no bond but is scheduled to be arraigned in Area Two Court today.