Liberty Twp. man charged with rape of a child; sheriff’s office concerned about possible additional victims

A Liberty Twp. man was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of rape for allegedly assaulting a child under the age of 13, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.
Kyle R. Plummer, 32, of Hamilton-Mason Road, was taken into custody after the sheriff’s office received a tip from the Tennessee Department of Children Services that a child may have been sexually assaulted by Plummer.
Detectives located Plummer, and he admitted to sexually abusing a 10-year-old juvenile on two different occasions over the past several years, according to the sheriff’s office and court documents. Rape is a first-degree felony, and as the investigation continues, more charges are expected, officials said.
According to court documents, Plummer told the victim not to tell anyone and “bribed her with a nicotine vape pen” to keep quiet.
If the public has any information about other potential victims, call Detective Mike Steele at 513-759-7347.
Plummer has no bond but is scheduled to be arraigned in Area Two Court today.
