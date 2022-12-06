Liberty Twp. interchange to have road closures

Various westbound lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. on Ohio 129 each night as the contractor continues to remove the portable concrete barrier walls. In addition, overhead sign support structures will be installed, requiring a 15-minute full closure on westbound Ohio 129 Thursday at midnight.

Thursday and Friday night work will close access to westbound Ohio 129 from the Cox Road roundabout at 10 p.m., so motorists will need to use the Cincinnati Dayton Road on-ramp to enter the highway.