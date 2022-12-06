Liberty Twp. interchange to have road closures

According to the Butler County Engineer’s Office, there will be overnight closures on Ohio 129 and the Liberty Interchange Wednesday through Friday, weather permitting.
Various westbound lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. on Ohio 129 each night as the contractor continues to remove the portable concrete barrier walls. In addition, overhead sign support structures will be installed, requiring a 15-minute full closure on westbound Ohio 129 Thursday at midnight.
Thursday and Friday night work will close access to westbound Ohio 129 from the Cox Road roundabout at 10 p.m., so motorists will need to use the Cincinnati Dayton Road on-ramp to enter the highway.
The ramps from I-75 North to Ohio 129 West and Ohio 129 West to Cincinnati Dayton Road will close at 10 p.m. Friday. All nightly restrictions will be lifted by 6 a.m.
