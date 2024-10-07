Liberty Twp. concerned with how much is blowing away from its recycling bins, more being added

Nine of the open-to-the-public recycling containers are located at the services building, 6959 Yankee Road. The tenth container is located at fire station 111, 5170 Ohio 747.

“We originally started with a 3-day pick of the containers for several years,’’ Plummer said.

“Then we went to four days a week for about a year and now we are at five days a week to avoid overflow.”

Fire chief Ethan Klussman said firefighters, on average, were spending two to four hours a week picking up overflow materials.

“It challenges us because it blows on neighbors’ property,’’ Klussman said. “It potentially damages relationships with our neighbors.”

Plummer said the problem worsened when West Chester removed its recycling bins about two years ago after increasing amounts of junk, debris and construction waste was being dumped int or left beside the recycling bins.

“We see a larger volume because neighboring communities don’t have them (public recycling bins) and we’re being taken advantage of,’’ Klussman said.

The recycling bins are provided through the Butler County Solid Waste District.

“We realize not everybody has access to curbside recycling. We want to help those who don’t have curbside recycling to still participate,’’ said Molly Yeager, Rumpke spokeswoman.

“We don’t want to be a source of litter. “When you approach one of the drop boxes, if it’s full, don’t leave material outside the dumpster.”

Yeager said its important that the right materials are placed in the bins. Each has a sticker outlining what is and isn’t acceptable.