Letter to the editor: Middletown roads: How did we get here? Where to do we go from here?

In May 1986, voters approved the repeal of the ordinance. Little has changed in 34 years: budgets remain tight, and there’s often less help coming from the State or the Federal governments. According to the CPI Inflation calculator, $2 million in 1987 has the same buying power of about $4.7 million today. If Middletown had spent $4.7 million per year on capital improvements (including paving) every year for the past 34 years, (totaling about $160 million), then we would not be having this discussion. A 2015 estimate to bring all roads to excellent or good condition was $162 million. The numbers make sense: the reallocation of funding from capital set us on this course. But, we must recognize the political and management realities of both then and now: it’s much easier to forgo paving a road than it is to lay off staff. It’s much more popular to give wage increases than to deny a wage increase. It’s much easier to delay capital projects than it is to ask residents for a tax increase.

So where do we go from here? Voters have the opportunity to approve a City Charter amendment that would add 0.25% to our income tax rate. These additional funds would be helpful in substantially accelerating the rate of repaving. If approved, there are safeguards in place to make sure that the funds are used exclusively for road resurfacing:

The City will issue bonds, to borrow against future tax collections.

The proceeds from the sale of the bonds will yield $30+ million for use in the years 2021 and 2022, so that the paving effort will have immediate impact.

Neither future Councils nor Staff could redirect those funds for other uses. Rather, the taxes collected must be used to repay the bonds.

The charter amendment expires after ten years—voters will hold the City accountable for results.

I respect this citizen-led effort, and as a member of Council I am not taking a public position on the levy. I am happy to allow residents to weigh in on this important topic through the democratic process, and to let us know if road repaving is a priority worthy of their additional investment.

Joe Mulligan is the vice mayor of the city of Middletown