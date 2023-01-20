Letter from Lakota superintendent says resignation due to ‘hostile work environment’ caused by board member

Fellow board members said Boddy made an “absurd and false accusation” in her post, voting 4-1 to censure her, with only Boddy voting against it. After the meeting, Boddy called the meeting “a circus” and said she would not resign.

Boddy was also issued a trespassing notice by a school police officer for taking an unescorted visit to two Lakota schools.

Months later, Miller was investigated after a complaint was filed against him. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office looked into the complaint and found “no probable cause to initiate criminal charges.” The board also hired a national firm to investigate the non-criminal accusations. They found no evidence that Miller “engaged in any act that violated the law, district policy or his contract,” board president Lynda O’Connor said.

While the rest of the board voted to accept the results of the investigation, Boddy proposed a resolution to have Miller placed on leave and for “the board to begin the process for his removal.” It was not seconded by any other board members.

Throughout the investigation, Miller and his lawyer said he was the target of character assassination. In his letter to the board, Miller said Boddy has “outright lied” about him in public meetings, executive sessions and interactions with the public.

“The efforts to which she and others went to achieve my resignation have terrified me and my family,” Miller said in the letter. “Multiple death threats were made against me as a result of her campaign, and I have good reason to believe that Ms. Boddy was behind an attempt by one of her cohorts to gain access inside my home.”

Miller said he is “frustrated” that other members of the board did not protect him from Boddy’s “harassment.”

“Yet despite some members’ private and public expressions of support, no action was ultimately taken to protect me or my family,” he said in the letter. “Perhaps the most unfortunate part is that because Ms. Boddy has been permitted to succeed, the students, parents and staff of Lakota are likely to be impacted by her and her supporters’ troubling agenda for months and years to come.”

He was hired as the Butler County Educational Service’s coordinator of innovative education. In his letter, Miller said the job will not only “remove me from this nightmare,” but “given the damage done to my reputation, I cannot afford to pass it up.”

Hired in 2017, Miller garnered attention for the district’s digital innovation under his leadership. He won the Communication Technology Award for Superintendents in 2019 and, in December 2020, received a five-year extension of his contract.

After Miller announced his resignation, O’Connor said in a statement, “The Board thanks Mr. Miller for his six years of service and the innovation he’s brought to the district during his tenure.”