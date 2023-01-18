Lakota Local Schools superintendent announces resignation

Matt Miller is vacating his post as superintendent of the Lakota Local Schools.
In an email distributed to the district’s parents, Miller said he has a “new and very unique opportunity” that he is pursuing, and he will complete his time with Lakota at the end of January.
His email also says:
I am incredibly proud of the work that our teachers, staff and administrators have accomplished since I arrived nearly six years ago. Every decision that WE have made has been with the best of intentions for our students. WE take our mission statement to heart: Everything WE do is designed to provide a future-ready, student-centered learning experience for every single child.
In every building, our teachers and staff put our students first, from preschool to twelfth grade. Every. Single. Student. WE understand that diversity means accepting that every person is different and celebrating our differences. WE understand that equity means ensuring that our students are on a level playing field; that each of our students have the tools they need to succeed. WE understand that inclusion means making sure that each and every one of our 17,500 students feels welcome in our classrooms. Is there work to be done? Absolutely. Will our Lakota family continue to strive for this goal? Absolutely.
Over the next few weeks, our board members will determine my replacement and will share that information with you. In the meantime, I will be here, along with our executive team, to support our administrators, teachers and staff through this transition.
It has been an honor to lead Lakota since 2017. While I may be leaving our district, I will never stop supporting our kids and our team.
Back in November, Miller was determined to be “fit” for his Lakota superintendent job after a mental health review. He had previously been the focus of an investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s office — based on unspecified allegations — but no cause for criminal charges were found, said officials in the county prosecutor’s office.
A report from a private investigation firm found the allegations against him were unfounded, echoing the findings of the sheriff’s office investigation.
Miller was previously superintendent of Mentor Schools in northern Ohio before being hired by Lakota in 2017.
Staff Writer Michael Clark contributed to this report.
