Lesourdsville West Chester Road is next on BCEO’s road closures list

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has crews out in full force this spring repairing and replacing culverts and other infrastructure and the next road closing will be Lesourdsville West Chester Road next week.
The BCEO announced Lesourdsville West Chester Road will close 0.9 miles north of Kyles Station Road and approximately 200 feet south of Hankins Road for a bridge deck repair beginning Monday. The road will be closed for several weeks while BCEO crews perform the repair prior to road resurfacing later this spring.
Lesourdsville West Chester Road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on June 2 weather permitting.
Detour: Northbound Lesourdsville West Chester Road traffic will detour east on Kyles Station Road, north on Mauds Hughes Road and west on Hankins Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.
Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
