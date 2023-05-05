Lesourdsville West Chester Road is next on BCEO’s road closures list

The BCEO announced Lesourdsville West Chester Road will close 0.9 miles north of Kyles Station Road and approximately 200 feet south of Hankins Road for a bridge deck repair beginning Monday. The road will be closed for several weeks while BCEO crews perform the repair prior to road resurfacing later this spring.

Lesourdsville West Chester Road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on June 2 weather permitting.