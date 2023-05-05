X

Lesourdsville West Chester Road is next on BCEO’s road closures list

News
By
1 hour ago

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has crews out in full force this spring repairing and replacing culverts and other infrastructure and the next road closing will be Lesourdsville West Chester Road next week.

The BCEO announced Lesourdsville West Chester Road will close 0.9 miles north of Kyles Station Road and approximately 200 feet south of Hankins Road for a bridge deck repair beginning Monday. The road will be closed for several weeks while BCEO crews perform the repair prior to road resurfacing later this spring.

Lesourdsville West Chester Road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on June 2 weather permitting.

ExploreMore culvert work to temporarily close another Milford Twp. road

Detour: Northbound Lesourdsville West Chester Road traffic will detour east on Kyles Station Road, north on Mauds Hughes Road and west on Hankins Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

In Other News
1
Ross Intermediate School closed after vehicle crashes into building
2
25th Flying Pig Marathon this weekend, age policy updated after...
3
Butler County schools to get state security funds
4
52 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Delinquent tax monies give boost to group that fixes local eyesore...

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top