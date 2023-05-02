More culvert work to temporarily close another Milford Twp. road

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports that State Road will close five feet east of Hamilton Eaton Road and 1.3 miles west of Oxford Middletown Road for a culvert replacement beginning Monday. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on May 10.

Detour: Northbound State Road traffic will detour northwest on Hamilton Eaton Road to South Main Street and east on Ohio 744. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.