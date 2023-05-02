More culvert work to temporarily close another Milford Twp. road

Road closing season is in full swing in Butler County and the county engineer has announced another closing for a culvert replacement in Milford Twp. next week.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports that State Road will close five feet east of Hamilton Eaton Road and 1.3 miles west of Oxford Middletown Road for a culvert replacement beginning Monday. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on May 10.
Detour: Northbound State Road traffic will detour northwest on Hamilton Eaton Road to South Main Street and east on Ohio 744. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.
Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
