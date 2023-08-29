Legacy Martial Arts building in Hamilton being razed

HAMILTON — Tearing down the former Legacy Martial Arts Academy on Main Street in Hamilton began Tuesday, making way for a new parking lot.

The space will be a 23,245-square-foot standalone parking lot adjacent to the planned Agave & Rye restaurant. There will be 52 parking spaces, including two ADA spots and two electric vehicle charging spaces.

Planning Director Liz Hayden said the lot will have two variances, a 24-foot-wide drive lane width (a foot narrower than what’s required), and there will not be a 6-foot-tall fence surrounding the lot. There will be entrances off Main and E streets, and Agave & Rye will have an easement to this lot, but it will not be exclusive to the restaurant.

Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith said as far as parking enforcement of the lot ― whether that’s signs with traffic enforcement monitoring, meters, or a parking kiosk ― it won’t be longer than a few hours.

“Once the demolition is complete, this will allow the city to proceed with the public parking lot improvement,” Smith said.

Hamilton officials have worked with the developer of the restaurant, as well as Agave & Rye’s owner, which will lease the building. Once the city completes its parking lot project, the Agave & Rye project can begin, which has been delayed from its original timeline.

“The delay in construction was due to several issues, including finding a new developer, when the original developer had other obligations that did not allow them to proceed in a timely fashion,” said Smith. “The net result is we anticipate a June 2024 opening of Agave & Rye.”