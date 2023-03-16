Lebanon roadway paving, reconstruction projects to top $10.5M this year

The 2023 Lebanon City Budget includes more than $10.5 million in roadway improvements.
This investment in critical transportation infrastructure includes both roadway resurfacing and complete reconstruction throughout the city. City officials said the largest projects will be the resurfacing of Ohio 63/West Main Street; Broadway from Main Street to Warren Avenue; and the entire section of Warren Avenue/Columbus Avenue.
Although the Ohio Department of Transportation provides some financial assistance for the resurfacing of these state routes, the city is responsible for funding a large portion of the paving, as well as the concrete curb replacement, officials said.
Additionally, multiple streets throughout the city will be paved including East Mulberry Street, Summit Street, Oak Street, Cook Road, West Orchard Avenue, and East Silver Street, among others.
The city has received an Ohio Public Works Commission grant to help support the reconstruction of Cherry Street, which will include replacement of aging water and sewer utilities. The reconstruction of this road is necessary due to the overall pavement condition, and the high pavement crown that exists on the road.
For more information, see the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan at lebanonohio.gov.
About the Author